Veteran Bollywood actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, popularly known as Birbal, has died. He was in his 80s.
Khosla breathed his last on Sept. 13 evening at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. His friend Jugnu confirmed the news of his demise to ANI.
Khosla died due to cardiac arrest. His final rites will be performed today.
After learning about the unfortunate news, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Cine & TV Artistes’ Association paid its condolences.
Khosla is best known for his comic characters. His distinctive look, featuring a bald pate and a thick moustache, made him easily recognisable.
He worked in several films of Manoj Kumar, including ‘Upkar’, ‘Roti Kapda Aur Makaan’ and ‘Kranti’. However, it was his role as a prisoner in ‘Sholay’ that garnered him a lot of attention. He acted in films such as ‘Naseeb’, ‘Yaarana’, ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, among others.