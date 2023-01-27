Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta has married actor Satyadeep Misra, whom she met on the sets of her eponymous Netflix show, ‘Masaba Masaba’.

The ceremony was reportedly an intimate affair. This is Gupta and Misra’s second marriage.

“Both Satyadeep and I wore House of Masaba’s new bridal collection, which has yet to be launched,” the designer was quoted as saying by Vogue India in an interview. “I guess this is the launch!”

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Gupta shared a few pictures of the new couple captioned: “Married my ocean of calm,this morning.Here’s to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!" Misra, too, shared the same photos on the website.

Gupta, daughter of the yesteryear swashbuckling West Indian cricketer Viv Richards and Indian actress and television personality Neena Gupta, was previously married to Madhu Mantena, a film producer. She wore her mother's jewellery for her marriage.

Masaba also told Vogue India that her father flew in from the Caribbean for the occasion, which, she said, meant a lot to her.

The fashion designer, an actress herself, wore a barfi pink raw silk lehenga with gold embroidery and a lime green dupatta with a wallflower print on it for the ceremony. “I think that it's all about doing tradition with a contemporary twist. It's modern and versatile simultaneously, and it's also very personal," Gupta told Vogue India on her wedding dress. "It's got an element of kitsch."

Bollywood personalities, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday and Zoya Akhtar, were among those to congratulate the new couple on Instagram.

Noted for her innovation, Masaba is also credited as the first Indian designer to do a fashion show via Instagram.