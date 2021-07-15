Image Credit: Insta/pousadabythebeachgoa

On Tuesday, a beach-front bar and restaurant in Goa released photos of actress Kim Sharma and tennis player Leander Paes spending quality time together while posing for the cameras and enjoying a nice dinner. Kim Sharma was last seen in the 2010 film 'Yagam.'

However, despite the pictures showing them together, the question remains if they’re actually dating. The pair have no made any mention of having a romantic relationship with each other.

This isn't the first time Leander Paes and Kim Sharma have been photographed together. They were photographed by paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai, last month. In one of the cosy pictures of the duo, Leander Paes can be seen hugging Kim Sharma from behind and sharing a dinner with her in the photos.

Kim also took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself, which appeared to be from the same day, and credited the photo to 'Mr P.' Kim Sharma previously dated Harshvardhan Rane, who openly discussed their split. She has also been linked to cricketer Yuvraj Singh in the past.

Harshvardhan Rane, who recently appeared in Netflix's Haseen Dillruba, has spoken out about his ex-girlfriend Kim Sharma's rumored romance with tennis player Leander Paes. He told a leading daily, "I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that's the hottest couple in town."