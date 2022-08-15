1 of 9
A feeling of patriotic pride swept through the glamorous Bollywood brigade this Independence Day in India. Here's a look at stars who took part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
Image Credit: Instagram
2 of 9
Kangana Ranaut: She's down with dengue, but that didn't stop her from reminding her fans about the greatness of Indian Independence Day. She wrote: "Couldn't get out of my room lekin the spirit of national celebration has taken over me in the most empowering way.. From my home staff, nurses and gardeners all congratulating each other, I heard Honourable Prime Minister speech this Morning." She added: "They say one person can change the world, stands true for our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji never in my life I saw such an euphoria of nationalism, duty and optimism for future among people."
Image Credit: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
3 of 9
Shah Rukh Khan and family: King Khan and wife Gauri were the first few Bollywood stars to wish their fans on Indian Independence Day. Khan also posted a video of his children hoisting the flag along with him.
Image Credit: Instagram/Gauri Khan
4 of 9
Salman Khan: This A-lister took to Instagram to extend warm greetings to everyone on the historic occasion of Indian Independence Day. He wrote to his fans: “Wishing everyone a very happy 75th Independence Day ( 75 years of Independence).. Jai Hind." The ‘Dabangg’ star also shared a picture in which he is seen waving the Indian Flag in his hands while he posed with Indian Navy officers.
Image Credit: Instagram/BeingSalmanKhan
5 of 9
Ajay Devgn: This actor and producer celebrated this Independence Day with the team of his upcoming directorial 'Bholaa'. Taking to Instagram, Devgn shared a video from the sets of 'Bholaa', showing how the cast and crew of the film have been overcome with patriotic fervour on this day. From Devgn to spot boys and technicians, everyone on the set marked the 75 years of Independence by pinning an Indian Flag broche on their outfits. He wrote: "75 years of Independence; a happy and proud moment for each of us. May we go from strength to strength. Happy Independence Day to all. #HarGharTiranga @amritmahotsav @narendramodi @adffilms."
Image Credit:
6 of 9
Anil Kapoor: On the occasion of the 75th Independence anniversary, one of Bollywood's fittest actors shared a video of him sprinting with the national flag. In the caption, he wrote: "75 years of Indian Independence!!! Marching ahead with our heads held high! Jai Hind." In the video, the 65-year-old actor could be seen running while holding the national flag in his hand."
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 9
Sonali Bendre: The actress, who made her comeback with the hit web series 'Broken News', rang in India's Independence Day in Atlanta, Georgia. The actress dropped a series of images of her observing the special day with the Indian expatriates in Georgia.
Image Credit: Instagram/SonaliBendre
8 of 9
Huma Qureshi and Saquib Saleem: The Bollywood sibling duo looked picture-perfect in a portrait of them gazing proudly at the Indian flag.
Image Credit: Instagram/Humaqureshi
9 of 9
Manish Malhotra: Top Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra looked chuffed at the prospect of waving his country's flag. Here's a look at Malhotra looking radiantly happy.
Image Credit: Instagram/ManishMalhotra