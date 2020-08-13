Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande, who have been championing for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, continued to throw their celebrity behind the cause.
A few hours after Rajput’s sister put up an emotional video demanding that the CBI punish the culprits behind Rajput’s suicide, Ranaut and Lokhande joined in her fight yet again.
On August 13, Ranaut held a placard that read ‘Justice for Sushant’ ‘#CBI For SSR’ and posted a video on Twitter saying that they want justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.
The actor was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14.
“Mumbai Police wants to rush the probe, Sanjay Raut saying they are almost done with the investigation, we deserve to know the truth,” tweeted Ranaut’s team.
His former girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande also joined in Ranaut’s chorus. A campaign has been kick-started by Republic TV and stars are now joining the campaign publicly.
Ranaut has been at the forefront demanding justice for the actor. Her loud display of concern and accusations that nepotism killed Rajput has evoked polarising reactions. Several sections feel that she’s sensationalising the death of her colleague for her own promotion, but many other are supporting her for being brave.