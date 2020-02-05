From the Kapoor clan to Boney Kapoor and the Ambanis, it was a star-studded affair

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for photographs at the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI2_4_2020_000027B) Image Credit: PTI

Bollywood film fraternity showed up at Kareena and Karishma Kapoor Khan’s cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding reception.

Mumbai: Newly weds Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra at their wedding reception in Mumbai on Feb 3, 2020. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

On February 3, the actor tied the knot with long-time partner Anissa Malhotra, and top names from the industry were present to pour in their love and wishes on the couple.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor poses for photographs at the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI2_4_2020_000020B) Image Credit: PTI

Kapoor Khan showed up in a yellow sari glazing on a sleeveless golden blouse and accessorised it only with a pair of jhumkas.

Maharashtra, Feb 04 (ANI): Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the wedding reception of cousin brother Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Sister Karisma Kapoor opted for a peach-coloured sari with light embroidery and a golden border. She paired it with a similarly hued blouse and chic jewellery that included a choker, a statement long necklace and matching earrings and bangles.

Maharashtra, Feb 04 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor at the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Producer Boney Kapoor showed up in an off-white kurta-pajama with an embroidered overcoat and aptly paired beige loafers. And actor Anil Kapoor was all suited up in dark navy blue and a bottle green shirt.

Maharashtra, Feb 04 (ANI): Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)

New generation actors Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria also attended the event. Advani went for an ash and baby pink combination lehenga, whereas Sutaria followed the trend of going with the mild pinkish toned lehenga and matching jewellery.

The Ambanis were not exempted from the guest list and they (including Nita, Isha, Akash, and Shloka) also dropped by to bestow their wishes to the newly-weds.