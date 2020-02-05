Bollywood film fraternity showed up at Kareena and Karishma Kapoor Khan’s cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding reception.
On February 3, the actor tied the knot with long-time partner Anissa Malhotra, and top names from the industry were present to pour in their love and wishes on the couple.
Kapoor Khan showed up in a yellow sari glazing on a sleeveless golden blouse and accessorised it only with a pair of jhumkas.
Sister Karisma Kapoor opted for a peach-coloured sari with light embroidery and a golden border. She paired it with a similarly hued blouse and chic jewellery that included a choker, a statement long necklace and matching earrings and bangles.
Producer Boney Kapoor showed up in an off-white kurta-pajama with an embroidered overcoat and aptly paired beige loafers. And actor Anil Kapoor was all suited up in dark navy blue and a bottle green shirt.
New generation actors Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria also attended the event. Advani went for an ash and baby pink combination lehenga, whereas Sutaria followed the trend of going with the mild pinkish toned lehenga and matching jewellery.
The Ambanis were not exempted from the guest list and they (including Nita, Isha, Akash, and Shloka) also dropped by to bestow their wishes to the newly-weds.
