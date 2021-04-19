Bollywood actress and prolific tweeter Swara Bhasker informed her fans that an unwanted guest has invaded her home.
“It’s come home. My mother and our cook have both tested positive ...We are all isolating at home in #Delhi. Double mask up and stay at home people,” urged Bhasker. Delhi is already in a lockdown with India reporting more than 200,000 cases daily since April 15.
This development comes close on the heels of Ishaan Khattar’s father Rajesh Khattar testing positive for the virus earlier this morning. The actor had revealed his status on his social media handle.
“Inspite of taking all the necessary precautions I was tested positive for Covid 19 in Delhi few days ago & was under home quarantine but due to my health condition also presence of elderly parents & an infant at home I was advised by Dr’s to shift to the hospital where I am recuperating well but need to stay hospitalised till I fully recover,” Khattar posted.
India is in the grips of a deadly second wave of the virus as cities continue to introduce fresh lock downs.
Earlier this week, actor Sonu Sood also tested positive. Other actors who have already battled the virus and recovered fully include Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.