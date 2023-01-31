The Bollywood movie ‘Pathaan’ faced controversy before its release is now a hit at the box office. Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the lead in the Hindi spy thriller, chose to address the controversy.
At a recent media interaction after the movie’s release, Khan compared himself and his co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who were present at the event along with director Sidharth Anand, to the iconic characters of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, Manmohan Desai’s classic 1977 film.
Stating that everything is done in the name of entertainment, Khan spoke about portraying different roles in movies and requested people to not take their alter egos too seriously.
“We should spread happiness, brotherhood, love, kindness, even when I’m playing a bad guy like in ‘Darr’. Even if I’m playing a ‘Baazigar’, even if John is being bad in a film,” Khan said. “None of us are bad.”
“We’re all playing characters to make you happy. If we say things in the film, none of them are meant to hurt any sentiment or anybody,” Khan said “It’s just entertainment.”
“We love each other, we joke with each other. We have fun with each other,” he said “Fun, entertainment should be left at that. Don’t take it more seriously. We all are one. All of us are loving each other and trying to make that love spread just to tell you in a very simple manner... this is Deepika Padukone, yeh Amar hain. Main Shah Rukh Khan hoon, main Akbar hoon. Yeh John hain, yeh Anthony hain. And this is what makes cinema.”
‘Pathaan’ collected over Rs 100 crore on its opening day at the box office, and according to latest estimates, has grossed a total of Rs 542 crore in five days.