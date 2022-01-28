1 of 7
After exchanging vows in a Kerala-style wedding in Goa today morning, Bollywood actress Mouni Roy and Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar just tied the knot as per Bengali traditions.
They began their wedding festivities with a South Indian traditional ceremony followed by a Bengali-style wedding. In this picture, you can see her close friend helping the bride out on her special day.
Several pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet, wherein we can see the couple performing wedding rituals in Bengali style. For the unversed, Mouni is a Bengali beauty and Suraj is originally from Bengaluru.
For the special day, Mouni opted for a heavy red lehenga adorned with elaborate gold embroidery. On the other hand, Suraj wore a crisp beige sherwani along with a matching stole.
A few hours ago, Mouni took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for her husband. "I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends , We're married! Need your love and blessing. Love, Suraj and Mouni," she wrote.
According to India Today, Roy's husband was born in Bengaluru and is a businessman and investment banker who lives in Dubai. In his Instagram page, Nambiar portrays himself as a "entrepreneur," and he frequently posts about travel and adventure.
Several celebrities including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and Arjun Bijlani attended Mouni and Suraj's wedding.
