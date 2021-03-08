Kareena Kapoor Khan with her second child. Image Credit: instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan/

As a nod to International Women Day on March 8, Bollywood superstar and new mother Kareena Kapoor revealed an image of her carrying her newborn son. In the widely-shared black and white image, Khan is seen holding her swaddled baby close to her chest. The baby’s face isn’t visible, but there’s a look of pride and serenity in Khan’s eyes.

“There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves,” wrote Khan with the hashtag #internationalwomensday.

Khan and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan became proud parents to their second son in Mumbai on February 4 this year.

Kapoor Khan worked through her pregnancy and was lauded for her how active she remained while carrying her second son. From doing photo shoots of her doing yoga during pregnancy to stepping out in fashion forward maternity clothes, Kapoor Khan was on top of her game.

In an earlier interview with Gulf News, Kapoor Khan claimed that women can have it all. But it came with a caveat.

“I fall, I falter and I get up,” said Kapoor Khan ahead of the release of her film ‘Angrezi Medium’.

“I take it one day at a time. Every day is a journey and every day is a learning experience with your little one and your work. Every day I learn something new … I am a first-time mother and I always tell myself that it’s OK even if I did something wrong. I am going to learn from my fall and from all my mistakes. I don’t have a blueprint plan on what’s going to happen in my life or career,” added Kapoor Khan.

Her husband, who is currently under fire for receiving his COVID-19 vaccine even though he isn’t above 60 years of age, also expressed his excitement at being a father again.