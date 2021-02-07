The Bollywood celebrity couple are expecting their second child later this month

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Image Credit: Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan

Saif Ali Khan is counting down the days to welcome a new member to his family as Kareena Kapoor Khan enters the ninth month of her pregnancy.

The Bollywood star, who has been busy with ‘Adipurush’, has revealed he’s taking paternity leave to welcome his fourth child and his second with Kapoor Khan.

Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas Image Credit: GN Archives

In an interview with Elle India, Khan spoke about the privilege of taking paternity leave on account of being an actor.

“Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work — it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor,” Khan said in the interview, while revealing that he has done the same in the past even when his daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan was born.

Saif Ali Khan in Tandav Image Credit: Amazon Prime

Khan was last seen in the Amazon Prime show ‘Tandav’, which has been in the news for all the wrong reasons with the makers served with legal notices for offending the religious sentiments of Hindus after a particular scene didn’t go down well with several viewers.

Despite the bad press, the thriller has won rave reviews for the actor who plays the heir to a political dynasty.