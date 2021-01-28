Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently shared a string of glossy images of her doing pre-natal yoga on her Instagram account, has managed to evoke polarising comments on social media.
While many hailed her for looking after her physical well-being and her immense flexibility, some found those images heavily orchestrated. The images were part of promotions for a sports brand.
One social media user reminded the actress that Indian women from rural areas face harsh conditions during their pregnancies.
“63% Of Pregnant Women In Rural India Work Until The Day Of Delivery’But I’m still not sure what Bollywood wants to convey through planned photo session as if in entire India they r only one to get PREGNANT Aisa KYA SHOW OFF#KareenaKapoorKhan,” wrote Singh.
The 40-year-old star has been a yoga practitioner for many years and has making sure she does her poses even through her current pregnancy.
“Practicing mind-body wellness, especially while you are pregnant is extremely essential. Yoga has helped me develop heightened awareness of my body and to be honest, I just feel so much better when I do yoga,” Kapoor Khan told IANS.
The actress has attracted many trolls in the past. When she and husband Saif Ali Khan named their son Taimur, many took objection to their choice as the name once belonged to an invader.
According to reports, Kapoor Khan is due in February and she will soon be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chadha’.