Hours after actor Akshay Kumar dropped the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming film ‘Laxmmi Bomb,’ several Bollywood celebrities reacted positively to the trailer.
Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter and congratulated the team for the trailer.
“What a kickass trailer @akshaykumar!!!!! Congratulations to the team for this cracker of a trailer that’s going to storm the streaming this Diwali! @Shabinaa_Ent@TusshKapoor @advani_kiara @DisneyplusHSVIP! Superb,” he tweeted.
Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar also appreciated the trailer and said, “Looks like an absolute laugh riot.”
“That reaction to mom saying she drinks ‘Bachpan se..’ All the best @akshaykumar @offl_Lawrence and team #LaxmmiBomb,” his tweet further said.
Filmmakers Abbas Mustan also heaped praises on the trailer and said that it looks amazing or “dhamal” to them.
“Dear Akshay @akshaykumar #LaxmiBombTrailer Dhamal hai @advani_kiara @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar @vikramix n entire cast n crew,” tweeted Abbas Mustan.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh also took to the microblogging site and said, “You The BOMB Sundi — @akshaykumar my Diwali is booked with popcorn .... #LaxmiBombTrailer congratulations team Super kool @TusshKapoor, producerji @Shabinaa_Ent, beautiful @advani_kiara @foxstarhindi.”
Kumar’s ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ co-star Bhumi Pednekar lauded the superstar for always “surprising” his fans with new types of films.
“Full powerrrrrrrr @akshaykumar sir this looks like a mad fun horror. You keep surprising us. Very excited @advani_kiara @Shabinaa_Ent@foxstarhindi,” tweeted Pednekar.
“Bang on entertaining trailer a must watch this Diwali, love and luck @akshaykumar paaji and @advani_kiara and team,” tweeted actor Sidharth Malhotra.
Akshay Kumar had earlier in the day dropped a very gripping trailer of the horror-comedy ‘Laxmmi Bomb,’ which features him, and Kiara Advani in the lead role.