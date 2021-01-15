Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Image Credit: AFP

Sharing short videos from a recording session for her memoir ‘Unfinished,’ actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday revealed that she is close to wrapping up the audiobook.

The former Miss World took to her Instagram stories to share two separate videos from her room.

“So, I am almost on the end of recording my audio book and its all DIY, just me in my room, [trying to] get this done. I hope you guys enjoy it,” she said in the video.

It was in June 2018 that the star first announced she was writing her memoir, and had said that “It gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment when you tick off something from your bucket list”.

Chopra Jonas very aptly sums up her life thus far: “I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indias, and, just as much, of East and West.”