Actor Tiger Shroff turns a year older. His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani took a trip down memory lane and posted their first dance on Instagram.
Tiger and Disha are seen dancing together on the title track of Bang Bang.
"This was our first dance together. I was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (of course I couldn't do an impressive job, given the right excuses)," read a part of Disha's post.
It seems like Tiger has always been a fan of Hrithik Roshan and his dance moves clearly show that.
Disha’s adorable birthday wish for Tiger read: "Happiest b'day, Baagh. You’ll always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match up to. Go crush it this weekend at the box office, Ronny."
Tiger co-starred with Disha in Baaghi 2 and Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi.
Tiger Shroff thought Disha's greeting card was "so cute".
Here’s what he wrote in the comments section:
Wishes have poured in from scores of fans and Tiger has in turn tweeted a brand new poster of of Baaghi 3, saying, “This has definitely been the most challenging journey of my life. Haven't pushed myself this far ever, but I guess that's what I signed up for when we started the Baaghi franchise. Here's the theme of Baaghi with some unseen visuals. Hope you guys like it."