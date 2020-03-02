Mumbai: Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff pose for a photo during a promotion of their upcoming film 'Baaghi 2' on the sets of a dance reality show, in Mumbai on Thursday. PTI Photo (PTI3_16_2018_000103B) Image Credit: PTI

Actor Tiger Shroff turns a year older. His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani took a trip down memory lane and posted their first dance on Instagram.

Tiger and Disha are seen dancing together on the title track of Bang Bang.

"This was our first dance together. I was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (of course I couldn't do an impressive job, given the right excuses)," read a part of Disha's post.

It seems like Tiger has always been a fan of Hrithik Roshan and his dance moves clearly show that.

Disha’s adorable birthday wish for Tiger read: "Happiest b'day, Baagh. You’ll always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match up to. Go crush it this weekend at the box office, Ronny."

Poster of Baaghi 2 Image Credit: Insta/tigerjackieshroff

Tiger co-starred with Disha in Baaghi 2 and Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi.

Screen grab of the image from twitter Image Credit: twitter/@iTIGERSHROFF

Tiger Shroff thought Disha's greeting card was "so cute".

Here’s what he wrote in the comments section: