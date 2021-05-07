‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Nikki Tamboli Image Credit: instagram.com/nikki_tamboli

Actress and ‘Bigg Boss 14’ participant Nikki Tamboli has opened up about heading to Cape Town to film for reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, days after losing her brother to COVID-19.

In a post on Instagram, 24-year-old Tamboli said her family wanted her to pursue her dreams.

“I remember before my brother was admitted in hospital we had discussed khatron Ke khiladi & he was very excited and happy about it,” she wrote. “I am choosing khatron ke khiladi because of my work commitment and I have always been loyal to my work because it has given me everything... I m going for my brother, for my family and to overcome my fear where as I know there are hundreds and millions of people who are praying for my family & my brother & I am going to go achieve all of that with the support of my guardian angel my dada.”

Tamboli earlier announced that her brother Jatin had passed away on May 4 at the age of 29.

“My brother was just 29. He was dealing with a lot of health issues since many years... 28 days back my brother got admitted in hospital as his lungs collapsed he was surviving on 1 lung. He tested positive for tuberculosis and Covid in the hospital,” she wrote at the time.