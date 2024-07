Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is an avid social media user, gave cinephiles a major update about son Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming projects.

Big B confirmed that Abhishek’s next project will be with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the film ‘King’. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited.

Sharing a screenshot of a news article about Abhishek joining the cast of King where he will be seen playing the antagonist, Big B wrote on X, “All the best Abhishek ... It is TIME!!!”

Abhishek and SRK have previously featured together in films such as ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’ and ‘Happy New Year’.

Recently, a video of SRK was widely shared on social media, where eagle-eyed fans noticed the film’s script lying on the table beside him.

Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh’s daughter and actor, Suhana.

The video happened to be from a clip of Shah Rukh congratulating cinematographer Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

In the video, a section of the internet spotted the script of ‘King’ on the table next to him.

It also contained some additional details on its cover, which were not visible in the video.