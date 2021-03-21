Mumbai: Celebrating the arrival of summer with a sultry pool picture, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Sunday treated fans to a stunning photo from fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani.
For the last 21 years, ace fashion photographer Daboo Ratnani, in February every year, launches his calendar featuring hottest stars from Bollywood. The photo was a part of photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot.
The 47-year-old star hopped on to Instagram to share the picture to mark the arrival of summer and wrote in the caption, "SUMMER IS HERE...." in all-caps. The actress wore minimal makeup with a nude lip shade as she struck a pose with her luscious locks open. Malaika Arora has established herself as an actor, model, yoga enthusiast, entrepreneur. She is a regular fixture at her gym and is photographed by the paparazzi on an almost-daily basis.
Dabboo’s 2021 calendar is in process now. The calendar is a bit late due to the coronavirus pandemic last year. The list of celebrities who made it this year will surely leave you surprised.
Making it to the list is also actress Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt . Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone among others.