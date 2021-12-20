Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal seem to be all moved into their new place together in Mumbai.
Kaif and Kaushal, who got hitched in Rajashtan on December 9, shared a picture of the view from their sea-facing apartment in Juhu with the caption ‘Home’. In it, they’re holding hands and Kaif wears the traditional red bangles worn by some newlywed Hindu women.
Following their wedding, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma congratulated the couple and revealed that they’d be her new neighbours at the plush apartment complex.
“Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding,” Sharma wrote. “Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds.”
According to reports, the apartment had a security deposit of close to Rs17.5 million (Dh848,872) and the rent is around Rs800,000 per month.
Kaif and Kaushal didn’t address the many rumours about their wedding until after the nuptials were complete.
“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” they had both posted along with pictures from the ceremony.