Vijay Devarakonda fans can rejoice. The first look of the Telugu actor’s film ‘Liger’, produced by Karan Johar, is now out. The first look shows the ‘Arjun Reddy’ superstar snarling like an animal. He dons boxing gloves and his hair is all over the place.
It’s Johar’s first collaboration with the South Indian heart-throb and will release in five languages.
“Proud to present LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and many hearts — Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can’t wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. See you at the big screens! #Liger #SaalaCrossbreed @thedeverakonda @ananyapanday #PuriJagannadh @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @ronitboseroy @meramyakrishnan @iamVishuReddy @dharmamovies @puriconnects.”
While Johar launched Panday’s film career with his snazzy production ‘Student Of The Year 2’, it will be interesting to see the filmmaker-producer take a plunge along with South Indian actors.