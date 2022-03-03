Movie mogul Karan Johar took to his Instagram to announce that Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, would star in his upcoming movie ‘Bedhadak’. Johar is known for casting the children of Bollywood actors in his movies and giving them a launch pad into the industry.

“Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!” Johar wrote in his caption along with a character poster.

The two other actors that will be part of the project are Gurfateh Pirzada, who will play Angad, and Lakshya Lalwani, who will play Karan.

Shanaya Kapoor Image Credit: Twitter.com/karanjohar

So far plot details for the upcoming movie have not be revealed but a post on Johar’s Dharma Productions read: “Passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed — we’re bringing to you a new era of love with new faces. #Bedhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan.”

Earlier, news outlet Pinkvilla had reported that the trio would star together in a romantic comedy for Johar, who had at the time inducted them into his talent management company, Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

“It’s a love triangle in the romcom space and two other actors in the film will be Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada,” a source told Pinkvilla in March last year. “The trio has been attending several acting workshops over the last 6 months as the first idea was to take the film on floors by the month of July. However, the second wave of pandemic has delayed all the plans and the makers are now awaiting restrictions to be lifted before chalking out a new schedule.”

Karan Johar Image Credit: Instagram/KaranJohar

Johar had also posted in March saying that he was excited for Shanaya to join his agency.

“Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July!” Johar tweeted on March 22. “It’s going to be an unforgettable and exciting journey…”