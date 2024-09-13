Bollywood actor Malaika Arora's stepfather, Anil Mehta, died allegedly by suicide by jumping off the terrace of his Mumbai residence, the police said on Wednesday.

The Mumbai Police have now recorded the statements of Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita Arora, and their mother.

According to the police, Anil Mehta had called both of his daughters before turning off his phone. In their statements, Malaika and Amrita said that their father had told them, "I am sick and tired."

The family tried to reach out to him after the call, but Anil had already switched off his phone.

The police further revealed that Anil Mehta jumped from the balcony of a building, which caused fractures in his right leg. The postmortem report confirmed that his death was due to "multiple injuries."

The police are also planning to record the statement of Mehta's doctor, along with other family members who were close to him.

Earlier on Wednesday, DCP Mumbai Police, Raj Tilak Roshan, informed the media that the body of the deceased has been sent for a postmortem. He added that the teams of police and forensics are carrying out the investigation.

"Body of one Anil Mehta (62) was found. He resided on the 6th floor. We are carrying out further investigation and our team is here. We are investigating all angles in detail. Our teams are here; forensic teams are here as well. Body is being taken for postmortem. We are investigating everything in detail. Prima facie, it seems to be suicide; we are conducting further investigation," Roshan said.