The COVID-19 pandemic continues to rob people of their daily wages with Indian film and TV actress Shagufta Ali being the latest celebrity who has fallen victim to the situation.

The ‘Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera’ actress has reached out to the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) for financial help after finding no work over the last year and being saddled with rising medical bills; she was earlier diagnosed with breast cancer that required surgery, followed by diabetes.

“People close to me knew about my problems and the war I have been fighting for so long. In life, I have worked hard a lot, got good roles and been professional but chaar saal se mera lockdown chal raha hai [but my own lockdown has been ongoing for four years],” she told Hindustan Times. “I have been a private person but my health issues and financial troubles have been one too many. I would get offers but something or the other would jinx it. My health, too, kept me at home. It was tough for me to talk about my financial problems.”

According to media reports, Ali needs assistance to pay her monthly overheads along with paying off her medical bills and loans.

“I will accept help from Cintaa but they too can’t help beyond a point. I am self-made person and asking for help is my last resort,” she further added.

Ali has been a member of the entertainment industry for more than 36 years and starred in popular films such as ‘Hero No. 1’ and ‘International Khialdi’, while starring in popular soaps such as ‘Saans’ and ‘Madhubala’.