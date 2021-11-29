“I am in tears,” declared Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma as he drank in the view of the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai showcasing the trailer of his ambitious Hindi-language film ‘Ladki’ on the evening of November 28.
“This is the most thrilling moment of my entire career to see the trailer of my most ambitious film Ladki trailer on the tallest screen in the world,” wrote Varma, while sharing a 68-second video of his memorable evening.
The maverick and flamboyant director has repeatedly claimed that his upcoming action film ‘Ladki’ (meaning girl) is a significant movie in his career as he has cast Indian martial artist Pooja Bhalekar in the lead. The posters also claim that it’s India’s first martial arts film featuring a woman in its centre and it’s an Indo-Chinese production.
Bhalekar was understandably thrilled about her film getting such a good play.
“Can’t thank you enough sir @RGVzoomin. This was the happiest and most exciting moment of my life ... So overwhelmed and blessed,” wrote Bhalekar.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with Varma in the ‘Sarkar’ franchise, was the first actor to throw his weight behind the director.
“All my wishes Sarkaaaar .. another form Ram Gopal Varma .. Trailer of Ladki, an Indo Chinese production and India’s 1st realistic martial arts film. Releasing worldwide on December 10th,” wrote Bachchan earlier.
Varma’s film trailer isn’t the only Indian movie to light up the Burj Khalifa. A few weeks earlier, Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Kurup’s trailer and Kiccha Sudeepa’s ‘Vikrant Rona’ teaser also lit up the world’s tallest building.