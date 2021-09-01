Bollywood choreographer and director Farah Khan seems to be the latest talent to have tested COVID-19 positive.
In an Instagram story, Khan — who is currently judging the talent hunt contest ‘Comedy Show’ — broke the news to her fans adding that she has already informed all those who were in contact with her on the set.
She had also appeared with Shilpa Shetty Kundra on the dance reality show ‘Dancer 4’ a few days ago and also shot an episode on Amitabh Bachchan’s game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.
Khan was already vaccinated with two doses and had resumed work a month ago.
“I wonder if this happened coz I didn’t put my kaala tikka [black dot to ward off evil] ... Despite being doubly vaccinated and working with doubled vaxxed people, I have still managed to test positive for COVID ... Hoping to recover soon,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.
Actors including Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt had previous tested COVID-19 positive and had recovered successfully.