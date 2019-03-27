‘If three, four films will fail, then this phase will come to an end’

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt at the launch of the book "The Soul Charger" in Mumbai, on March 25, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt says the trend of biopics will end when they stop making money at the box office.

“See... while making a biopic, you get a ready made story. It could have been written by someone or discussed in public domain,” Bhatt said.

“There are some stories which people even don’t know about but still they watch it. I have been directing films in Bollywood since the last 26, 27 years and before that I was assistant director for 10 years. So in my journey, I have witnessed many mob behaviour like this and [the] trend of biopic is a result of mob behaviour.”

“If a biopic works, people start making biopics. If comedy films work, then people start making comedy films and then if action films start working, they make action films. So it’s a phase and we have to see till how long this phase lasts. If three, four films will fail, then this phase will come to an end.”

Will he ever make a biopic himself?

“I can’t answer it in yes or no because it depends on whom it is being made, how it is being made and how close that story is to my heart,” he said.

Commenting on autobiography as a genre of books, he said: “It interests me much lesser than any other books because I don’t feel that any autobiography can be completely true.