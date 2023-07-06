Bollywood actress Sana Khan and her husband, Anas Saiyad, announced the birth of their first child. The baby was born on July 5, and the couple took to Instagram to share their happiness.
Sana Khan, known for her appearances on 'Bigg Boss 6' and in the Salman Khan film 'Jai Ho', quit acting in 2020. The couple, who got married in November, 2020, revealed the pregnancy in March.
Khan shared a video with a caption of gratitude for their newborn. Fans and well-wishers sent congratulatory messages and wishes to the new parents after the news broke.
Khan kicked off her career with modeling after school. She made her movie debut in the Hindi film ‘Yehi Hai High Society’ in 2005. She shot to fame as a participant in the Salman Khan-hosted show ‘Bigg Boss 6’.