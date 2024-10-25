Abu Dhabi: Meals served at McDonald’s outlets in the UAE are free from E. coli bacteria, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCE) announced on Friday.

“The UAE regulatory authorities continue to conduct regular inspections to ensure that all food facilities meet safety and quality standards,” the ministry said on X.

The assurance from the authority comes after a severe E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald’s Corp.’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers sickened dozens of people in the US, mainly in Colorado and Nebraska, and killed one, as announced by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week.

Ten people were hospitalised, including a child with complications from HUS, a syndrome that damages small blood vessels and can lead to deadly clots, the agency had said. Of the people who were interviewed, all reported eating at McDonald’s before falling ill between September 27 and October 11, the CDC said, with most specifying a Quarter Pounder.

Company statement

Reports from the US quoting McDonald’s said the onions are likely the culprit, but the company had not ruled out beef as a potential source of contamination. Whereas the suspected onions came from a single supplier, beef patties originate from multiple suppliers and are cooked in the restaurants, the company said Wednesday.

In a statement to Gulf News, McDonald’s UAE said: “We are aware of the issue in the US and want to reassure our customers that McDonald’s UAE is not affected. We source our onions from Spain, and they undergo strict safety measures before reaching our restaurants. In addition, our 100 per cent Halal beef patties are sourced locally in Abu Dhabi, where they undergo stringent food safety measures before being packed and delivered to our stores. None of the affected products or ingredients are used in our operations, and the quality and safety of our food remain our top priority.”

What is E.coli?

Escherichia coli or E. coli are bacteria found in many places like the intestines of people and animals.

Most kinds of E. coli are harmless and help us digest food, produce vitamins, and protect us from harmful germs. But some can make people sick with diarrhoea, urinary tract infections, pneumonia, sepsis, and other illnesses.

Infection with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) can lead to a serious health condition called haemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). HUS can lead to kidney failure, permanent health problems, and even death.

Prevention

The best ways to prevent infection are by keeping your hands clean, preparing food safely, and drinking safe water.

These steps are especially important for some groups of people including children younger than five, adults 65 and older, people with a weakened immune system, and international travellers.