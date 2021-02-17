Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, has clapped back at a troll who made a remark about her mother.
Nanda was quoted in a Vogue Instagram post talking about growing up around working women.
“I’ve grown up around working women in my family-my grandmother, my mother, my bua [aunt] — it’s all I’ve known. To bring that change, you have to start with education and financial independence,” she was quoted as saying, in relation to a Vogue interview about her gender equality venture Project Naveli.
Seemingly proving the importance of such a venture, a person asked: “What work does her mother do? LOL”
The 24-year-old made sure to respond and explain the many roles played by her mum Shweta Bachchan-Nanda.
“She’s an author, writer, designer, wife & mother :),” the young entrepreneur wrote.
Nanda also posted a screenshot of the interaction as an Instagram Story, and defended mothers and wives.
“Being a mother and wife is a full-time job. Please don’t discredit women who are housemakers,” she wrote. “Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down.”
Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, the daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, has been a columnist in the past and in 2018 released her debut novel, ‘Paradise Towers’. In 2019, she teamed up with designer Monisha Jaising to launch a ready-to-wear collection called MXS.
“Your age can never define who you are,” Bachchan-Nanda, 46, told Gulf News at the time. “At any point in your life, no matter what your age, you can find who you’re truly meant to be.”