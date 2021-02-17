Navya Naveli Nanda and Amitabh Bachchan
Navya Naveli Nanda and Amitabh Bachchan Image Credit: instagram.com/navyananda
Also in this package

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, has clapped back at a troll who made a remark about her mother.

Nanda was quoted in a Vogue Instagram post talking about growing up around working women.

Monisha-Jaising-X-Shweta-Bachchan-Nanda-(3rd-July-2018)73909-copy-(Read-Only)
Shweta Bachchan-Nanda with her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

“I’ve grown up around working women in my family-my grandmother, my mother, my bua [aunt] — it’s all I’ve known. To bring that change, you have to start with education and financial independence,” she was quoted as saying, in relation to a Vogue interview about her gender equality venture Project Naveli.

Seemingly proving the importance of such a venture, a person asked: “What work does her mother do? LOL”

The 24-year-old made sure to respond and explain the many roles played by her mum Shweta Bachchan-Nanda.

“She’s an author, writer, designer, wife & mother :),” the young entrepreneur wrote.

Nanda also posted a screenshot of the interaction as an Instagram Story, and defended mothers and wives.

“Being a mother and wife is a full-time job. Please don’t discredit women who are housemakers,” she wrote. “Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down.”

Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, the daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, has been a columnist in the past and in 2018 released her debut novel, ‘Paradise Towers’. In 2019, she teamed up with designer Monisha Jaising to launch a ready-to-wear collection called MXS.

“Your age can never define who you are,” Bachchan-Nanda, 46, told Gulf News at the time. “At any point in your life, no matter what your age, you can find who you’re truly meant to be.”