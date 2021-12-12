Malavika Mohanan
Bollywood actress Malavika Mohanan, reportedly a ‘childhood friend’ of Vicky Kaushal, was in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan for the high-profile wedding. One of the few guests at the very private event, she then decided to go on a jungle safari in Ranthambhore National Park.

It was reported in media outlets that the couple. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, had arranged the safari for their guests. The newly-weds reportedly flew to the Maldives for their honeymoon after the festivities.

Mohanan posted photos from her jungle exploration with her brother where she even spotted a tiger. She captioned her post, “When in Ranthambore…”

Mohanan looked like she had a blast at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The actress congratulated the newlyweds on their wedding in Instagram stories, calling it "beautiful and strange." Mohanan shared a photo of herself on her Instagram stories a few days before their wedding. She captioned the post, "Hello from one of my favourite states in India. Rajasthan."

For the past few years, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have kept their romance quiet. The couple made their romance and wedding official on December 9 when they shared the first photos from their wedding. They'll be hosting a banquet in Mumbai for their industry buddies soon, reports suggested.