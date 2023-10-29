Actor Sonam Kapoor walked the ramp on Saturday, for the first time after having son Vayu.

She made heads turn with her ethereal presence as a showstopper for designer Abhinav Mishra’s show, which was held in New Delhi.

Sonam weaved magic when she made her entry on the soulful recreated version of ‘Hasta hua noorani chehra’ song, in a graceful ivory Anarkali suit from Abhinav Mishra’s ‘Reflections’ collection.

The fully embellished outfit was reflected with Abhinav’s signature floral patterns, Gold Gota and the couturier’s signature mirrorwork.

After the show, Sonam interacted with the media and expressed her happiness at her comeback to the runway.

“For three years I haven’t walked the ramp and I just thought that this was the perfect outfit for a comeback,” she said.

Couturier Mishra also shared why he chose Sonam to be his muse.

“My aim has always been to create larger-than-life experiences that bring my vision to life and my collections that reflect the dynamic and evolved sensibilities of the strong independent woman of today. I couldn’t have imagined anyone else, other than Sonam Kapoor, to be a part of my runway showcase as she has always been someone I have admired and looked up to. She truly is my forever muse,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sonam was recently seen in the film ‘Blind,’ directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film marked Sonam’s return to acting after a maternity break. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022.