From romantic to action thriller, Kareena Kapoor Khan has proven her acting prowess in every genre in the film industry. On Tuesday, she shared a throwback video from her critically acclaimed film 'Omkara' and expressed her love for playing the character 'Dolly'.

Kareena took to Instagram stories and re-shared a post of one of her fan's pages and captioned it, "God how I loved playing Dolly."

'Omkara' is a 2006 Indian crime drama film adapted from William Shakespeare's Othello, co-written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

It was headlined by Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu.

It revolves around a half-caste bandit Omkara Shukla (Ajay) who abducts his lady love, Dolly Mishra (Kareena), from her family.

Thanks to his cleverness, he gets away with the kidnapping. A conspiracy, however, happens gets formed against him when he denies his right-hand man, Langda Tyagi (Saif), a promotion. Ultimately, this plot threatens not only his relationship with Dolly but their lives and those of their associates as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was recently seen in 'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.