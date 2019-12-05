Disha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Radhe, which stars Salman Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is the face of the Portico New York collections 'Just Us' and 'Mix Don't Match', has revealed a bedroom secret.

The actress, who is seen channelling her sensual side in photoshoots released by the fashion brand, said: "I am super elated to be part of the Portico New York family! Making it a night to remember and celebrating every night like my first night with the 'Just Us' collection, my bedroom secret."

Disha Patani Image Credit: Instagram/dishapatani

Lounging against luxurious hues of ruby rose satin, Disha makes a lasting impression.

In a string of other photographs, the "Bharat" actress is seen posing in a black satin dress on a beautiful red silk satin bed cover.

Disha Patani Image Credit: Instagram/dishapatani

On the work front, Disha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie "Radhe", which stars Salman Khan.