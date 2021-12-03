Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Image Credit: instagram.com/lokhandeankita
TV actress Ankita Lokhande and her partner Vicky Jain are gearing up to get married and have shared pictures from their pre-wedding events.

Lokhande, known for starring the popular series ‘Pavitra Rishta’, posted pictures to her Instagram where she can be seen dressed in a Maharashtrian bridal outfit.

“Sacred,” she captioned the picture, adding the hashtag #AnVikikahani.

Jain posted pictures on his own Instagram where he is seen getting ready for the event and with his to-be wife.

He wrote in Marathi: “I love us… But, the film is yet to finish.”

According to reports, Lokhande and Jain will host their wedding events from December 12-14.

Lokhande has been dating Jain for around three year and often posts pictures of them together.

The actress previously dated her ‘Pavitra Rishta’ co-star, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, for around six years before breaking up in 2016.