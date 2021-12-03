TV actress Ankita Lokhande and her partner Vicky Jain are gearing up to get married and have shared pictures from their pre-wedding events.
Lokhande, known for starring the popular series ‘Pavitra Rishta’, posted pictures to her Instagram where she can be seen dressed in a Maharashtrian bridal outfit.
“Sacred,” she captioned the picture, adding the hashtag #AnVikikahani.
Jain posted pictures on his own Instagram where he is seen getting ready for the event and with his to-be wife.
He wrote in Marathi: “I love us… But, the film is yet to finish.”
According to reports, Lokhande and Jain will host their wedding events from December 12-14.
Lokhande has been dating Jain for around three year and often posts pictures of them together.
The actress previously dated her ‘Pavitra Rishta’ co-star, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, for around six years before breaking up in 2016.