She was the quintessential symbol of sensuality during the '90s. Even when her iconic number 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' has been recreated by a leading actor (Katrina Kaif) of the recent generation, a majority of netizens opined that the former's oomph factor can't be matched. She is none other than, the 'Mast Mast' girl Raveena Tandon.

Speaking exclusively with ANI, Raveena spoke about issues ranging from body shaming to toxic gossip magazines which could ruin someone's career. Asked about the gossip magazines of the bygone eras, Raveena said quite unambiguously, "90s gossip magazines were the worst. And some of those women, now I see, roaming around today carrying the women's lib badge over their heads and hearts, who were the worst enemies of women, who body-shamed women, slut shamed women and would do everything possible to bring another woman down. Today they roam around being as biggest feminists, I wonder when did that happen? If I start telling stories about them....(chuckles)."

During her interaction with Smita Prakash, the 'Daman' actor said, "No no, Please I was called a lot of things. 90s ke kholo, TTs, thunder thighs...miss this and miss that..." The actor continued, "I was plump actually. Started at 16 and a half years, and I was full of baby fat yaar... which still hasn't gone. Though I don't care now, I am being like that, I am like that, too bad!"

Being told that she is exaggerating the facts, Raveena said, "I remember some of these titles. And not only me, but some other heroines are also called that. Besides that, instead of supporting women, what they did was...firstly all these women editors would fall in love with the heroes. And what the heroes said were the last words. If he wanted to pan a woman, the woman would be panned, shamed, literally, her career ruined in the magazines with nasty articles being put out about her. There were so many untrue articles put out because some hero went and said, "Acha, uske bare me aab aisa likh do..." and it would be the last word. And if there would be an apology, that would be on the last line of some other issues of the magazine, it would be written 'the story carried earlier ultimately proved not to be true'. And who will read that then? At that time the screaming headlines already made the news, right?"

The star spoke exclusively with ANI Youtube

Raveena concluded that she was utterly displeased with the 'viciousness' of '90s journalism and decided to take a break after her marriage.

On her broken engagement with co-star Akshay Kumar

A much-Googled topic is her engagement with Akshay Kapoor which the couple broke off nearly 25 years ago. The stars who had acted together in a few movies had even got engaged before breaking up in the mid-90s. Tandon commented on how people are still looking for the details of their relationship. She said,” It comes up, and it comes up like there's a war between everyone whom he's involved with. Hello, once I had moved out of his life, I was already dating someone else, and he was already dating someone else, so kahan se jealousy ayegi (why would anyone be jealous)?"

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Raveena, who was recently conferred with Padma Shri, will be seen rekindling her on-screen chemistry with Sanjay Dutt after a two-year gap in the upcoming romantic-comedy 'Ghudchadi'. She was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt and Yash.

She also has 'Patna Shukla' in her kitty. The film also stars Satish Kaushik and is produced by Arbaz Khan.