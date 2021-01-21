Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar has chosen Dubai as her party destination to ring in her 49th birthday which falls on January 22.
The actress, who is married to South Indian actor Mahesh Babu, posted a selfie along with her friends and family exclaiming: "Waiting to exhale … in Dubai." According to reports, she’s accompanied by her family and her close friends.
But it’s not all about partying for this family. Actor Babu intends to film his next Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Dubai during this trip. He’s likely to be here for a month, while Shirodkar and children to return home after her birthday bash.