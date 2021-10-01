Dino Morea Image Credit: IANS

Actor Dino Morea, who is currently basking in the success of his roles in the latest OTT shows such as ‘The Empire’, ‘Tandav’ and ‘Hostages’, had gone through a rough patch in his acting career in the past few years.

In an interview with ANI, Morea recalled a phase in his life when makers were approaching him for mediocre projects only.

“I have been waiting for great opportunities for a really long time. I didn’t say yes to any mediocre or terrible roles that were coming my way from 2011 to 2017 and 2018. I said no to all those projects. I just kept saying no. I was really worried if someone will ever approach me for good roles but at the same time, I kept working on myself. I just kept myself prepared so that if someone offers me a good role I would be able to go to sets and shoot properly,” he said.

Morea, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ in 1999, feels his hunger for good work has resulted in a bright second innings.

“I was hungry. I was hungry for good work. And I think when you’re hungry, and you’re prepared, and you’re ready, the universe just gives it to you. I feel all the red lights in my career have turned into the green lights now. The wait was worth it. It was scary, but it was worth it,” he added, thanking his fans for showering him with abundant love for his performance as antagonist Muhammad Shaybani Khan in ‘The Empire’.

Apart from trying his hand at diverse acting roles, Morea is also busy with his stint as a producer.