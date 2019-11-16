The two actors have starred in three hit films together

Mumbai: Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar at Diwali brunch during the promotions of their upcoming film "Bala" in Mumbai on Oct 25, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is happy that fans enjoy her on-screen pairing with actor Ayushmann Khurrana in films ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ and ‘Bala’.

“Ayushmann and I are definitely a fortunate on-screen jodi [pair] to be getting so much love and adulation for audiences. We complement each other as artists and we do have a very good on-screen chemistry. It just shows and I’m just glad that people have loved us as a pair and we have just done three films together,” Pednekar said.

She says both of them have grown as actors during the course of their three films.

“From ‘Dum Lag Ke Haisha’ [dealing with body shaming] to ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan’ [about erectile dysfunction] to ‘Bala’ [about premature balding and the stereotyping that dark-skinned women face in India], we have only been paired in films that tackle taboo topics so I think the equity of our pairing lies in bringing out real, societal issues told in the most honest and entertaining manner possible,” she added.