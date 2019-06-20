Crime thriller is about the rape and murder of two ‘lower caste’ girls

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his upcoming crime thriller ‘Article 15’ does not intend to showcase any community in a bad light.

The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is about the rape and murder of two ‘lower caste’ girls by members of the Brahmin community.

People in Uttar Pradesh say the portrayal of the accused men as Brahmins would defame their community.

“I have noticed that there is a lot of controversy around ‘Article 15’. I would like to maintain to everyone who is protesting and claiming that the film is anti-Brahmin, please see the film. Our film does not take any sides, has no intention to showcase any community in bad light and it has been censored by the censor board who have their own set of guidelines of seeing a film,” Khurrana said in a statement.

The trailer of the film shows how the girls’ families are marginalised and forced to work as labourers. They were targeted because they demanded a hike of Rs3 (15 fils) in their daily wages. The film also touches upon caste issues in the area.

“Our film is ‘inspired’ by real events and it is not based on a particular event. It is an amalgamation of a series of events happening in our country. Yes, it’s hard hitting and it will make you uncomfortable but it’s a real film,” he added.

Khurrana says it’s an “investigative drama and a very relevant film for India and it’s youth”.

“I only urge everyone to watch the film and not make any assumptions on the director’s vision and intent,” he added.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayyub.