The actor recently bagged the Indian National Award for Best Actor for ‘Andhadhun’

Indian Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana presents a creation by the designer brand Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna at Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Winter Festive 2019 in Mumbai on August 24, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal Image Credit: AFP

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says Indian National Awards are a huge validation for his script choice and he only chooses those films he himself would love to watch at the theatres.

Khurrana’s films ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ and ‘Badhaai Ho’ have received the prestigious award in the past, while the actor achieved it for his performance in ‘Andhadhun’.

He says he is a seeker of good stories.

“Stories that move us, entertain us, spark a conversation. I love stories that people can relate to, are inspiring and makes us ponder. I have actively sought such amazing scripts and have been fortunate enough to find some of these brilliant gems in my career so far,” Khurrana said.

The ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ star considers himself extremely lucky that four of his films have won Indian National Awards.

“I have also bagged a National Award for Best Actor. The National Awards are a huge validation for my script sense because I only choose films that I would love to see in theatres,” he said.

Khurrana is always on the look out for stories that are unique and are essentially about the incredible common man.