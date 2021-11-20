Bombay court said that there’s no evidence of conspiracy in an order released today

Aryan Khan, who was arrested by NCB in drugs case, is now out on bail Image Credit: ANI

There’s no evidence of conspiracy between Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha to commit drug-related offences, said the Bombay High Court in an order released on November 21.

According to a report on NDTV, the court said there was nothing objectionable found in the What’sApp conversations either.

Aryan Khan is now out on bail in drugs-on-cruise case

“There’s hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful act,” the order read, as per a report on NDTV.

It also noted that them travelling together on the cruise is not a foundation for conspiracy charges against them.

The Court also noted that the Narcotics Control Bureau cannot rely on the confessional statements alone as they are not binding.

Yesterday, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, appeared before the NCB officials here in connection with cruise drugs case to mark his weekly presence there as instructed by the high court.

Khan was spotted arriving at the NCB office located in Ballard Estate area of south Mumbai around 1.30 pm and left within 10 minutes, they said.

This was Aryan’s third weekly appearance before the anti-drugs agency in connection with the case.

The 23-year-old son of the Bollywood superstar was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The central agency had booked him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.

The High Court in Mumbai had imposed 14 bail conditions on him and his co-accused in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail.