“My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough," he wrote. Actors such as Bhasker also expressed her frustration at the slow pace of Aryan's bail hearing. Currently, the judge has reserved his bail plea verdict until October 20 which means Aryan will have to spend a few more days in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.