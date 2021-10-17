Actor Pooja Bedi is the latest celebrity to extend support to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case.
Aryan and five other accused, who were arrested by Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the cruise ship drug raid case, were shifted to the common cell of Arthur Road Jail after their Covid report came negative. Aryan will have to stay in jail at least till October 20.
Bhatt took to Twitter to express her concern over Aryan's mental health and the toll the slow bail process will take on the 23-year-old young man.
“If no drugs were found on #AryanKhan isn’t it appalling that an innocent kid is made to spend days & days in lockup? It’s psychologically damaging to be put in jail for no reason. The judicial system needs a major revamp... Such systems create criminals by punishing innocents,” she tweeted.
Earlier, Farah Khan, Swara Bhasker, Sayani Gupta, Sussanne Khan, and Hrithik Roshan among others have supported Shah Rukh and his family on social media.
In an open letter to Aryan, Roshan urged him to remain strong under pressure.
“My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough," he wrote. Actors such as Bhasker also expressed her frustration at the slow pace of Aryan's bail hearing. Currently, the judge has reserved his bail plea verdict until October 20 which means Aryan will have to spend a few more days in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.