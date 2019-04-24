Arjun Rampal on Tuesday announced he is expecting a child with his lady love Gabriella Demetriades.
Sharing the news on Instagram, the actor wrote: “Blessed to have you and start all over again. Thank you baby for this baby.”
Along with it, the ‘Roy’ actor uploaded a photograph of himself with Demetriades in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump.
Demetriades is a South African model and actress. She has also acted in Bollywood film ‘Sonali Cable’.
Rampal was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They share two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.