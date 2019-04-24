The actor seperated from his wife of 20 years last year

Arjun Rampal on Tuesday announced he is expecting a child with his lady love Gabriella Demetriades.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the actor wrote: “Blessed to have you and start all over again. Thank you baby for this baby.”

Along with it, the ‘Roy’ actor uploaded a photograph of himself with Demetriades in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump.

Demetriades is a South African model and actress. She has also acted in Bollywood film ‘Sonali Cable’.