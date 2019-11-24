People have raised concerns that the film looks similar to ‘Bajirao Mastani’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who stars in the upcoming period drama ‘Panipat’, says his friend and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is excited to see the film’s trailer.

Ever since the trailer of ‘Panipat’ was released, many people have noticed how similar the film looks to Singh’s 2015 blockbuster, ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

In ‘Panipat’, Kapoor plays the Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Singh played the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao in ‘Bajirao Mastaani’.

“He [Singh] got very excited seeing the trailer and I am happy about that. Look we are friends, apart from being actors. We are not constantly discussing acting and character development. We do films of the same genres as actors but eventually, the stories of these films are different. We have always interacted at a friendly level and never went into deep discussion,” Kapoor said.

‘Panipat’ is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and it also features Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Mohnish Bahl and Padmini Kolhapuri. The film releases in India on December 6.

While Kapoor was busy shooting ‘Panipat’, Singh was filming ‘83’.

“He would share pictures from ‘83’ and I would share something from my shooting, and we would talk about it,” Kapoor said. “But we never discussed beyond a point, as every director has a different vision for his or her film,” said Kapoor, who earlier starred with Singh in the 2014 film ‘Gunday’.