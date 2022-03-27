Wedding bells for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor could be ringing sooner than we had expected, with news reports now claiming that the couple could be zeroing in on April to get hitched.

News portal India Today cited a source in the know who claimed the couple may be keen on a Spring wedding. “There’s a strong buzz in the industry that Ranbir and Alia will get married in April 2022. Recently, Ranbir’s mom, [actress] Neetu Kapoor, was spotted at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s store and likewise, Manish was spotted at their house. The couple has even asked for free dates from their respective film shoots for the big day,” the source said.

The rumour was fuelled further when designer Beena Kannan posted a picture of herself posing with Bhatt and Kapoor. Kannan is the lead designer of a company that specialises in bridal wear.

The couple have been together since 2017, with Bhatt often posting loved up images of the two of them on her Instagram wall. In a recent interview with India Today, Bhatt also spoke at length about her relationship with Kapoor. “When people ask me one persistent question - ‘When are you getting married? When are you getting married? When are you getting married?’ - I’m like, firstly, it’s not anybody’s business and secondly, if you ask me honestly, marriage is a state of mind and that’s what I feel in terms of the peace I feel with my relationship. I’m already there. So, let’s move on, and whenever it has to happen, it will happen as per my desires and as per his desires. That’s something that’ll take its time.”

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Neetu Singh Kapoor snapped together Image Credit: ANI

The actress then went on to say: “If you ask me honestly in terms of when I will get married, well, in my head I’m already married to him. Forget that! When I saw him for the first time on screen, that was the day I decided that I wanted to marry him. That was when I was a sweet little girl. But that’s what I meant and I feel it’s a state of mind. It’s the peace that you have in your mind, in your heart, and in your relationship.”

Earlier, it was speculated that Bhatt and Kapoor had locked in on October for their big day but changed their minds and moved it up to April. In an earlier interview, Kapoor had said that the couple would already had been married had circumstances not delayed their nuptials, first with the death of his father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, followed by the pandemic.

Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Image Credit: Bhansali Productions

Bhatt is currently on a career high following the February release of her film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, followed by her extended cameo in the recent ‘RRR’. She will later team up with Kapoor for the release of their movie ‘Brahmastra’, which comes out on September 9. Bhatt is also busy filming for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh, while Kapoor has been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled movie with Shraddha Kapoor.