Mumbai: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the wedding reception of actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on May 8, 2018. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

The combined fan following of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were thrown into a tizzy when news broke that the Bollywood celebrity couple are set to tie the knot in December, shortly after the release of their film ‘Brahmastra’.

The report was published in ‘Open Magazine’ where Bollywood film critic Rajeev Masand announced the news in his column, saying the couple were set to tie the knot shortly after the release of the Ayan Mukerji-directed film, which hits the screens on December 4 in India. It was also mentioned that friends and family members were notified to block their dates at the wedding of Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain, who was married to Anissa Malhotra last week.

Maharashtra, Feb 05 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor with mother Neetu Kapoor and actress Alia Bhatt at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding celebration in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

This is not the first time rumours of impending nuptials have seen Bhatt and Kapoor grab headlines. Last year, there were stories circulating that Bhatt had roped in celebrity designer Sabyasachi to designer her outfit for the big day. Sabyasachi has also designed the wedding outfits for celebrities Deepika Padukone, Anuskha Shamra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Last year, during a media roundtable that featured Bhatt and Padukone, the latter actress let it slip that the younger star was slated to get married soon. When Bhatt protested, Padukone laughed it off as a joke.

Mumbai: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt during a musical night event with Shankar Mahadevan organised by Amar Gandhi Foundation in Mumbai, on Nov 18, 2017. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Bhatt and Kapoor were last spotted together at the Jain-Malhotra wedding where they walked in with the latter’s mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Rumours have also been circulating that the wedding had been scheduled for 2019 but was postponed due to Kapoor’s father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer in New York.

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt perform at Mumbai Police's 'Umang 2019', in Mumbai, Sunday, Jan 27, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI1_28_2019_000134B) Image Credit: PTI