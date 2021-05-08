Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher Image Credit: Instagram.com/anupampkher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shot down rumours that his wife, actress-politician Kirron Kher hasd died following her battle with cancer.

The actor took to social media to refute the claims, calling it a baseless rumour, while posting a picture of his wife as she received the second dose of her COVID-19 vaccine.

“There is a rumour going around about #Kirron’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe,” posted Anupam Kher on Instagram.

An earlier post showed a masked Kirron with her arm in a sling. This is her first public appearance ever since news broke that she was suffering from multiple myeloma, which is a cancer of plasma cells and is a type of blood cancer.

Last month, Anupam gave an update about his wife’s health during an Instagram Live session, where he stated: “Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is in good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine.”

Anupam Kher on New Amsterdam Image Credit: NBC

Anupam, who starred as Dr. Vijay Kapoor on NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’, also announced last month that he was quitting the series, which was in light of his wife’s diagnosis.

“This past year has been difficult for so many people around the world, not least for Dr. Kapoor. It was an incredibly special time for me to be part of this show and one I will never forget. The New Amsterdam Family will always hold a special place in my heart. I am grateful to the audience for their love, support and good wishes, particularly for my wife, Kirron, at this time. I hope you all will continue to join me on my journey and future projects,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher’s wife Kirron Kher Image Credit: Agency