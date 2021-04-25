1 of 10
As India struggles throuh a COVID-19 crisis, some Bollywood celebrities have been busy flaunting their vacation pictures, not giving a thought to what their photos could mean to the rest of the population. Some A-listers, however, are finally calling out these tone-deaf posts. Here’s a look at stars who made a statement.
‘Serious Men’ actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui lashed out at celebrities posting travel photos. In a recent interview with entertainment portal, SpotBoyE, he said: “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession…. Logon ke paas khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharam karo. (People don’t have food to eat and you are spending money like water. Have some shame.)”
Amit Sadh, whose credits include ‘Kai Po Che!’, has said he’s upset with the way celebrities are behaving, with no sensitivity or empathy for the common man. The actor has taken a break from social media as the actor says that he feels uncomfortable sharing posts about his daily life at a time when people are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic. In his Instagram post, he informed fans that he is leaving social media for good. In a long note, the actor said that in these tough times of pandemic, he doesn't feel right about spamming people with trivial posts.
Nikhil Trivedi responded to journalist Barkha Dutt'S tweet by slamming celebrity holiday photos, by calling the stars fools. He wrote on twitter : "Absolutely. Then we r surprised at the suddenness of the backlash the movie industry receives for unrelated reasons. We r so self-absorbed & so oblivious to what's around us that we appear unempathetic. Let me also assure it's not like they r heartless, none are.. just plain stupid." Barkha had tweeted, “With apology to #Maldives but I just cant bear to see one more sun-kissed, rippled water image from there while our COVID numbers surge & jobs plummet. Its sort of the November version of Banana Bread & Celebrities would be be well advised on the tone-deafness of it.”
Shruti Haasan meanwhile said to The Quint: “It has been a tough time for everyone and for some people much more. I think gratitude and being thankful for privileges is what is most important to know versus throwing your privileges in people’s faces."
Celebrity manager Rohini Iyer called out influencers and actors alike for their holiday posts on her Instagram Story. “This is not the time to boost your Instagram numbers. This is the time to step up and help or if you can't do anything, then shut up and stay home! Or stay quiet in your holiday home.. masked up. No photos. This is not Fashion Week or Kingfisher calendar time!" she posted.
Meanwhile, actor Varun Dhawan is the latest actor to face flak over his choice of post. He tweeted a poster of himself with the words ‘be safe guys’ and was immediately called clueless by people on social media.
Pooja Bedi got into a Twitter war when she was told off for taking a private boat ride with her fiancé in Goa. She said going to a beach isn’t a privilege.
Actress Kangana Ranaut recently tweeted that people may be dying of coronavirus, but at least the earth is healing. She even asked people who are facing low oxygen levels to plant trees. Tweeps called her out for these comments.
Sonam Kapoor was also trolled. She tweeted a question about how to get parents and grandparents vaccinated in India while she was in the UK. People found it funny that she is asking a question that could have easily been googled.
