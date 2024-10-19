BOURNEMOUTH: Arsenal were beaten for the first time this season as William Saliba's red card played a key role in their shock 2-0 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side had started the campaign with a 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions, but that streak was shattered in controversial circumstances on the south-coast.

Arsenal defender Saliba was sent off after half an hour for a professional foul on Evanilson that was initially given as a booking before being upgraded to a red card after a VAR review.

The Gunners finally cracked in the closing stages as Ryan Christie put Bournemouth ahead.

Justin Kluivert's penalty ensured Arsenal would lose for the first time since their Champions League quarter-final second leg defeat at Bayern Munich in April.

It was a bitter blow for Arsenal, who would have gone top of the Premier League with a victory but now have to face title rivals Liverpool next weekend without the suspended Saliba.

Third-placed Arsenal will be four points behind Liverpool by then if the leaders defeat Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday.

Arsenal were well below their best in an unusually lethargic display, underlining the importance of injured forward Bukayo Saka, who was absent after coming off during England's defeat against Greece last weekend.

They will look to bounce back against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday.

A 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium in December 2019 was Arteta's first game in charge of Arsenal.

The Gunners have come a long way since then, transformed into perennial title contenders by the Spaniard.

But losing to Bournemouth for only the second time in their history was a significant setback to their bid to win a first English title since 2004.

Arsenal malaise

Arsenal struggled to find much rhythm on their return to action after the international break.

Leandro Trossard encapsulated their malaise in the 30th minute with a woeful pass that left Saliba scrambling to catch Bournemouth forward Evanilson.

Saliba's panicked tug sent the Brazilian sprawling midway through the Arsenal half, prompting Rob Jones to show a yellow card.

Bournemouth furiously claimed the French centre-back should have been sent off for denying a goal-scoring opportunity and their protest was heeded as VAR official Jared Gillett told Jones to upgrade his decision to a red card.

Arsenal nearly took the lead despite Saliba's premature exit as Raheem Sterling's pass reached Mikel Merino, whose shot rippled the side-netting.

When Antoine Semenyo's close-range strike was pushed away by David Raya, Arteta responded by sending on Poland defender Jakub Kiwior and moving Declan Rice from midfield to fill the significant hole left by Saliba.

Kiwior was immediately beaten by Semenyo, whose cross was spilled by Raya to Marcus Tavernier, but his shot drew a good stop from the Arsenal keeper.

As the Gunners tried to cling on, Semenyo blazed over from just 10 yards early in the second half before Tavernier's header crept inches wide.

Kepa Arrizabalaga almost gifted Arsenal a goal when his wayward pass reached Merino, who teed up Gabriel Martinelli, but the Bournemouth keeper redeemed himself with a good save.

Bournemouth finally broke Arsenal's stubborn resistance in the 70th minute

For once, Arsenal's set-piece expertise was turned against them as Lewis Cook's low corner was flicked on by Kluivert and Christie guided a fine finish into the top corner from 12 yards.

The Cherries struck again in the 79th minute when Kiwior's woeful back-pass was intercepted by Evanilson and Raya brought down the Brazilian in the penalty area.