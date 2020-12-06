In what could be a novel and enterprising way to promote their new film ‘AK vs AK’, director Anurag Kashyap and actor Anil Kapoor took nasty digs at each other and questioned each other’s credibility as talents on Twitter on December 6.
“Beta [son], you need serious skills to have a career like mine. Aisi hi nahi chal rahi humari gaadi 40 saal se [My vehicle didn’t move itself for 40 years]. #TheRealAK,” tweeted Kapoor.
Kashyap retorted with a series of film posters featuring Kapoor that failed spectacularly at the box-office.
“Sir har 40 saal puraani gaadi ko vintage nahi kehte. Kuch kho khatara bhi kehte hain. #retirementcalling [Not every 40 year old vehicle is vintage, some are just scrap],” he tweeted.
Their war of words began when Kapoor congratulated actress Shefali Shah for her Emmy awards glory for the Netflix series ‘Delhi Crime’. Kashyap pitched in with: “Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain [Where’s your Oscar, anyway?]. Achha [Okay] ... nomination,” tweeted Kashyap.
Kapoor didn’t let his dig slide. “The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNahiHoPayega [#youwon’tbeabletodoit]
Their entertaining spat seems to fall in line with the synopsis of their upcoming film on Netflix, ‘AK Vs Ak’, which reads: “A brash film director (Anurag Kashyap) kidnaps the daughter of a movie star (Anil Kapoor) and films the star’s desperate search for his daughter in real-time as his next blockbuster.”
The audacious film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.
The two co-actors also took a swipe at each other’s personal appearances. Kapoor, who is known for his hairy body and is trolled relentlessly about it, also had to stomach Kashyap’s tweet on how he gets jobs due to his lush body fuzz.